Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Two hits in return

Beltre went 2-for-4 in Thursday's 6-1 loss to Seattle.

Beltre was activated off the disabled list Thursday and served as the designated hitter in his first game back. The Rangers are expected to manage Beltre's playing time, using him as a DH for some games, playing third base for others, and getting him ample rest days in between.

