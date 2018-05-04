Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Works out Thursday

Beltre (hamstring) lightly jogged, fielded grounders and took batting practice prior to Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The severity of Beltre's hamstring injury is on the minor end of the spectrum, and he's not expected to miss much more than the 10-day minimum. In his stead, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Renato Nunez are manning third base for the Rangers.