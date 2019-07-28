Sampson (6-8) allowed five runs on six hits and struck out only two over six innings, taking the loss in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Athletics.

Sampson allowed four homers in the appearance, accounting for all five runs against him. It's the second time this season he's surrendered four homers in a start -- he also accomplished the dubious feat versus the Red Sox on June 13. Sampson has allowed 16 runs in his last 12.2 innings, with his ERA ballooning from 4.52 to 5.32 over his last three appearances (two starts). The 27-year-old will attempt to get back on track in his next scheduled start, when he takes on Tigers next Saturday.