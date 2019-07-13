Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Beginning second half in bullpen
Manager Chris Woodward said Thursday that Sampson would work in relief until the Rangers next require a fifth starter during the series in Seattle that runs July 22 through 24, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Due to a string of off days to begin the second half, the Rangers will be able to get by with a four-man rotation through their next three series. Woodward cited Sampson's experience as a leverage reliever capable of throwing multiple innings as the main factor in the decision to move the right-hander to the bullpen temporarily, though Sampson's inconsistency prior to the All-Star break probably played a role, too. Sampson tossed two quality starts among his final five turns, but still finished with an ugly 7.40 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in that span, owing largely to his struggles with keeping the ball in the yard (eight home runs allowed). He was at least able to turn in a scoreless inning in relief in Friday's 9-8 victory over the Astros.
More News
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Trampled by Twins•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Takes loss in quality start•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Earns win after seven innings•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Gets hit hard•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Limited to short outing•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Gives up six earned to Red Sox•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal