Sampson is expected to open the season as a starter in Triple-A Nashville's rotation, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Sampson is still on the Rangers' roster and could make the team as a long reliever, but those chances dimmed when the team claimed Kyle Dowdy on waivers from the Mets. Dowdy is a Rule 5 draftee and will be in the Rangers bullpen Opening Day. He's pitched as both a starter and a reliever during his career and gives Texas the ability to pitch multiple innings. That means they can send Sampson to Nashville where he can pitch every fifth day. The 27-year-old right-hander posted a 2.30 ERA over 15.2 spring innings spanning six appearances (two starts). He should be in line as a depth starter, something the Rangers are likely to need as they embark on the season with three Tommy John survivors in the rotation.