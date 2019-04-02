Sampson was recalled by the Rangers on Monday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Sampson provides some much needed bullpen relief for the Rangers, whose starters have pitched 14.1 innings over the first four games. He was slated to pitch every fifth day at Triple-A Nasvhille, but the need in Arlington was much greater. To make room for Sampson, the Rangers optioned rookie left-hander Kyle Bird to Nashville. The club also made room on the 40-man roster for Sampson by placing left-handed pitcher Yohander Mendez (elbow) on the 60-day injured list.