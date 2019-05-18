Sampson (1-3) picked up the win in Friday's 7-3 victory over the Cardinals, giving up two runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings of relief while striking out one.

After Jose Leclerc struck out two batters in a perfect first innings as the opener for the Rangers. Sampson checked in and attacked the zone, throwing 69 of 97 pitches for strikes without allowing much hard contact -- a Jose Martinez double was the only extra-base hit St. Louis managed against him. The right-hander will take a 4.79 ERA and 24:12 K:BB through 41.1 innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Mariners -- although whether he gets the start or works behind an opener again has yet to be determined.