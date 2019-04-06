Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Could enter rotation
The Rangers plan to insert Sampson into the starting rotation after Edison Volquez (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Rangers manager Chris Woodward doesn't have to make any decision yet because Texas has a couple of off-days next week. The Rangers don't need a fifth starter until April 16, although they could have Sampson pitch a few days earlier. He had a good spring and pitched well in a six-inning stint in relief of Drew Smyly earlier this week. Using the 27-year-old right-hander as an interim starter makes sense. Texas' starting depth took an injury hit this spring, so their options are Sampson or Ariel Jurado, who did not look good during spring training. Another option is Triple-A Nashville starter Taylor Hearn.
