Sampson allowed one hit, one walk and had one strikeout over three scoreless innings as a reliever in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Athletics.

Sampson lined up to start Thursday versus the Mariners, but was instead called upon to eat some innings out of the bullpen in Wednesday's series finale. The 27-year-old figures to re-enter the starting rotation next week, though the Rangers have yet to announce their plans.