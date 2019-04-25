Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Covers three innings from bullpen
Sampson allowed one hit, one walk and had one strikeout over three scoreless innings as a reliever in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Athletics.
Sampson lined up to start Thursday versus the Mariners, but was instead called upon to eat some innings out of the bullpen in Wednesday's series finale. The 27-year-old figures to re-enter the starting rotation next week, though the Rangers have yet to announce their plans.
More News
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Strikes out three in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Gives up seven runs•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Start pushed to Sunday•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Will start next Saturday•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Could enter rotation•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Throws well in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers; Tuesday winners & losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...