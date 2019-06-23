Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Earns win after seven innings
Sampson (6-4) yielded one run on seven hits and a walk across seven innings Sunday, striking out four and taking the win over the White Sox.
Over his previous two outings, Sampson had allowed nine runs in just eight innings, so Sunday was a much-needed turnaround. Tim Anderson's RBI single in the fifth frame was the lone run to cross the plate with the 27-year-old on the mound. Sampson lowered his season ERA to 4.14 in 82.2 innings. He'll toe the rubber in Tampa Bay on Saturday.
