Sampson (0-2) took the loss versus the Rays on Wednesday. He went 5.2 innings and allowed two runs on a walk and six hits while striking out two.

It was an effective outing for Sampson, who hasn't given up more than two runs in any appearance this season. His ERA stands at a respectable 4.09 through 11 innings and he'll look to continue his good form over the weekend against the Mariners.