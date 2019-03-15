Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Emerging as depth starter
Sampson threw 4.1 scoreless innings in a split-squad game Thursday against the Cubs.
Sampson is having a fine spring, sporting a 2.00 ERA over nine innings. He'll need an injury to one of the Rangers' projected starters to crack the rotation, but he should be first in line as a depth starter should the need arise. "We definitely think highly of him," manager Chris Woodward told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. "I've been impressed with his command of the baseball especially his slider. There are certain pitches that play really well. Obviously we have our five guys but he's pretty much, I wouldn't say next in line, I don't know exactly where he would fit, but he's really close."
