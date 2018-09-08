Sampson will take Bartolo Colon's place in the rotation, beginning with Tuesday's game against the Angels, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers will elect to give starts to a pitcher who could be part of their future rather than the 45-year-old Colon. Sampson allowed a pair of runs while getting just one out in his only big-league appearance of the season, though he posted a solid 3.77 ERA in 126.2 innings with Triple-A Round Rock.