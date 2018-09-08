Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Entering rotation Tuesday
Sampson will take Bartolo Colon's place in the rotation, beginning with Tuesday's game against the Angels, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The Rangers will elect to give starts to a pitcher who could be part of their future rather than the 45-year-old Colon. Sampson allowed a pair of runs while getting just one out in his only big-league appearance of the season, though he posted a solid 3.77 ERA in 126.2 innings with Triple-A Round Rock.
