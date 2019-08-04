Sampson didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Tigers, giving up four runs on seven hits and four walks over 4.2 innings while striking out two.

The right-hander continues to struggle with his command, throwing only 49 of 90 pitches for strikes but getting too much of the plate when he was in the strike zone -- four of Detroit's seven hits off him went for extra bases, including a Miggy Cabrera homer. Sampson will take a 5.42 ERA and 88:28 K:BB through 113 innings into his next start Friday in Milwaukee.