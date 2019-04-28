Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Expected to start Tuesday
Sampson is the likely starter Tuesday when the Rangers kick off a homestand against the Pirates, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The Rangers were hoping to have Drew Smyly (arm) available Tuesday but have pushed out his return until the following Sunday. Sampson should remain in the rotation for now but manager Chris Woodward also has an option in the recently called up Ariel Jurado, a starter in the minors who pitched out of the bullpen Saturday. The Rangers rotation is unsettled after Mike Minor and Lance Lynn, so expect fluctuation and uncertainty for the next week or so.
