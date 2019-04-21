Sampson allowed two runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and a walk across 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Saturday.

The only runs he allowed on the night came on a homer in the fifth. After the bomb, two of the next three hitters reached, though, and before Alex Bregman came to bat with two runners aboard, the Rangers lifted Sampson in favor of a reliever. That ultimately cost him a shot at the win. Sampson is 0-1 with a 5.50 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 18 innings this season. His next start should be against at the Mariners on Thursday.