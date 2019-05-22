Sampson will work as a primary pitcher behind opener Jesse Chavez in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

It's the second straight outing Sampson will follow an opener, as he allowed two runs (one earned) over 5.1 innings Friday against the Cardinals. The 27-year-old has a 4.79 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 24:12 K:BB over 41.1 innings this season.