Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Gets hit hard
Sampson has had a 60 percent hard-hit rate on balls put in play over his last two starts, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The league average hard-hit rate on balls in play is at 37 percent and the balls hit off Sampson had an exit velocity of 95-plus mph. If Sampson were a veteran, the Rangers may shrug it off as a couple of rough starts, but as starter in his first full season in the majors, they view it as potential warning signs. "We are going to have to dig into that because he was hit pretty hard," manager Chris Woodward said. "Feel like his sharpness is kind of not there. I know he has had times where his slider has been sharp and times when it has been a little off. I know (pitching coach) Julio (Rangel) will dig into it tomorrow and see if anything stands out." Sampson lasted just three innings in his start Tuesday, giving up five runs on six hits.
