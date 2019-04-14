Sampson gave up seven runs on eight hits with two walks while striking out four through four innings in a no-decision against the Athletics on Sunday.

The 27-year-old had a disastrous first start of the season as he allowed seven earned runs and two long balls, but escaped the loss after the Oakland bullpen gave up five runs. The right-hander saw his ERA jump to 5.93 with a 9:6 strikeout-to-walk ratio through three appearances this season. Sampson will look to bounce back in a tough matchup Saturday against the Astros.