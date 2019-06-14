Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Gives up six earned to Red Sox
Sampson didn't factor into the decision against the Red Sox on Thursday, giving up six earned runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out five and walking one as the Rangers fell 7-6.
Sampson was done in by the long ball in this contest, as he conceded four homers in five innings to Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers and Michael Chavis. The right-hander sees his ERA jump to 4.21 and his WHIP to 1.35 through 72.2 innings ahead of his next start, which is scheduled for a Tuesday home matchup against the Indians.
