Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Hit hard in loss
Sampson (0-3) gave up six runs (five earned) on nine hits and one walk while striking out two through 3.1 innings taking the loss against the Astros on Sunday.
Sampson gave up a leadoff home run to George Springer, setting the tone for an outing in which he was hit hard and often. After having a three-appearance scoreless streak, he has two consecutive outings allowing five earned runs. The right-hander has a 0-3 record with a 5.25 ERA through 36 innings. Sampson will look to get back on track Saturday against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Snaps scoreless streak•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Throws 5.2 scoreless•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Covers three innings from bullpen•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Strikes out three in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Gives up seven runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...