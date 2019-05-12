Sampson (0-3) gave up six runs (five earned) on nine hits and one walk while striking out two through 3.1 innings taking the loss against the Astros on Sunday.

Sampson gave up a leadoff home run to George Springer, setting the tone for an outing in which he was hit hard and often. After having a three-appearance scoreless streak, he has two consecutive outings allowing five earned runs. The right-hander has a 0-3 record with a 5.25 ERA through 36 innings. Sampson will look to get back on track Saturday against the Cardinals.