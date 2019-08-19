Sampson was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with lower back muscle spasms.

This injury could help explain why Sampson has only pitched twice in the past week, allowing seven runs and posting a 1:3 K:BB across 1.1 innings in those appearances. He'll be eligible to return Aug. 28 should he prove ready. In a corresponding move, Scott Heineman was summoned from the minors.

