Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Limited to short outing
Sampson (5-4) allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four across three innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Indians.
Sampson ran into trouble early and often Tuesday, allowing three consecutive runners to reach base in the first frame to surrender his first earned run. Things worsened in the third inning, the biggest blow coming on a three-run homer by Jose Ramirez. After allowing three or fewer earned runs for five consecutive starts, Sampson has allowed nine earned runs across eight innings in his last two starts, bringing his ERA to 4.40 for the campaign. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for Sunday against the White Sox.
