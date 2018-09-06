Rangers' Adrian Sampson: May be opener, starter
Sampson could be used as a game-opener and starter before the end of the season, Wesley Dotson of MLB.com reports.
Sampson has been used as both a starter and reliever at Triple-A Round Rock this season and was 5-2 with a 2.33 ERA over his last 15 starts. The Rangers will have multiple openings in their 2019 starting rotation, so the 26-year-old right-hander is auditioning for a significant role next season.
More News
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Set for promotion•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Adrian Sampson: Claimed by Rangers•
-
Mariners' Adrian Sampson: Needs surgery, out for season•
-
Mariners' Adrian Sampson: Lands on DL with flexor strain•
-
Mariners' Adrian Sampson: Will undergo evaluations Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...