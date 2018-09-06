Sampson could be used as a game-opener and starter before the end of the season, Wesley Dotson of MLB.com reports.

Sampson has been used as both a starter and reliever at Triple-A Round Rock this season and was 5-2 with a 2.33 ERA over his last 15 starts. The Rangers will have multiple openings in their 2019 starting rotation, so the 26-year-old right-hander is auditioning for a significant role next season.