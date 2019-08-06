Sampson will pitch out of the bullpen going forward.

Sampson has bounced between the rotation and the bullpen this season, starting 15 games and appearing in another 10 in relief. He hasn't had too much success overall, recording a 5.42 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP while striking out just 17.6 percent of opposing batters. Kolby Allard will be promoted to take his place in the rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories