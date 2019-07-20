Sampson is set to rejoin the rotation to start Monday's series opener against the Mariners, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

After opening the second half as a member of the bullpen, Sampson was initially scheduled to rejoin the rotation when a fifth starter was first needed Tuesday. However, after Joe Palumbo (ankle) developed tendinitis coming out of a recent simulated game, Sampson will instead be pushed up a day in the pitching order. Sampson is expected to match up with Seattle's Marco Gonzales in what will be the right-hander's first start since July 5.