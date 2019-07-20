Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Next start coming Monday
Sampson is set to rejoin the rotation to start Monday's series opener against the Mariners, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
After opening the second half as a member of the bullpen, Sampson was initially scheduled to rejoin the rotation when a fifth starter was first needed Tuesday. However, after Joe Palumbo (ankle) developed tendinitis coming out of a recent simulated game, Sampson will instead be pushed up a day in the pitching order. Sampson is expected to match up with Seattle's Marco Gonzales in what will be the right-hander's first start since July 5.
More News
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Returns to rotation•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Beginning second half in bullpen•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Trampled by Twins•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Takes loss in quality start•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Earns win after seven innings•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Gets hit hard•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...