The Rangers reinstated Sampson (back) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's 11-3 loss to the Mariners. He pitched the final inning in relief, giving up a run on two hits and a walk.

Sampson was one of seven pitchers to see work for the Rangers in what amounted to a bullpen game for the series finale. Texas could add a sixth member to the rotation in September to limit the strain on the other five pitchers, but Sampson may not be the top candidate to fill any starting role that might open up. The right-hander has supplied a 5.85 ERA across 117 innings this season.