Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Returns to rotation
Sampson will start Tuesday against the Mariners, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The Rangers have yet to need a fifth starter in the second half, so Sampson has been in the bullpen, where he's allowed five runs in five innings of work. He owns a 4.92 ERA in 97 innings on the season overall.
