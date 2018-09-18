Sampson (0-2) took the loss versus the Rays on Wednesday. He went 5.2 innings and allowed two runs on a walk and six hits while striking out two.

It was a serviceable outing for Sampson, who hasn't given up more than two runs in any of his three MLB appearances this season. His ERA stands at 4.09 through 11 innings, but with just five strikeouts over that stretch and an 83.3 percent strand rate, it seems like he has been pretty fortunate (6.61 FIP). His next start should come Sunday against the Mariners.