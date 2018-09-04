Sampson will be added to the Rangers' active roster on Tuesday, the Rangers' official site reports.

Sampson got his first taste of big-league action back in 2016 for the Mariners, making a single, unimpressive start. He was injured soon after that start, requiring elbow surgery and making just eight minor-league starts the following season. This year for Triple-A Round Rock, he has a solid 3.77 ERA in 126.2 innings, with a low 4.5 percent walk rate making up for a weak 15.8 percent strikeout rate. He looks to be a low-leverage relief arm for the Rangers down the stretch, unless the team decides to give him a start or two.