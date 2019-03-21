Sampson allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out one over five innings Wednesday against the Reds.

Sampson's posted a 1.93 ERA over spring 14 innings. His role has not been determined yet -- long reliever for Texas or starter at Triple-A Nashville -- but manager Chris Woodward tipped his hand Wednesday. "He is valuable both ways, the manager told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. "Obviously, we have our five starters. We have considered that for sure. If I was a betting man, I'd say probably not a long man." The Rangers entered camp with Ariel Jurado and Yohander Mendez the expected depth starters, but Sampson passed both of them. Jurado has a 7.50 spring ERA while Mendez (elbow) will be out until the summer.