Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Shelled by Mariners
Sampson (6-7) took the loss against the Mariners on Monday, giving up six earned runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings, striking out four and walking two as the Rangers fell 7-3.
The right-hander's return to the rotation didn't go well, as the Mariners tagged him for six earned, three of which came on a second-inning three-run blast off the bat of Austin Nola. Sampson has a 5.19 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP over 102.2 innings, so he's hard to trust at this point, even if he does maintain a spot in the Rangers' rotation.
More News
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Next start coming Monday•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Returns to rotation•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Beginning second half in bullpen•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Trampled by Twins•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Takes loss in quality start•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Earns win after seven innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...