Sampson (6-7) took the loss against the Mariners on Monday, giving up six earned runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings, striking out four and walking two as the Rangers fell 7-3.

The right-hander's return to the rotation didn't go well, as the Mariners tagged him for six earned, three of which came on a second-inning three-run blast off the bat of Austin Nola. Sampson has a 5.19 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP over 102.2 innings, so he's hard to trust at this point, even if he does maintain a spot in the Rangers' rotation.