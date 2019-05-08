Sampson (0-2) allowed five runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and two walks across five innings in a loss to the Pirates on Tuesday.

The Rangers gave Sampson a one-run lead heading into the bottom of the fourth, but the Pirates retook the lead that inning and then added to it with a bomb in the fifth. With this performance, Sampson snapped a streak of 9.2 straight scoreless innings. The 27-year-old is 0-2 with a 4.41 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 32.2 innings during eight appearances, including four starts this season. Assuming he remains in the rotation because of injuries, Sampson will start again Sunday at the Astros.