Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Strikes out three in no-decision
Sampson allowed two runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and a walk across 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Saturday.
The only runs he allowed on the night came on a homer in the fifth inning. After the bomb, two of the next three hitters reached, though, and before Alex Bregman came to bat with two runners aboard, the Rangers lifted Sampson in favor of a reliever. That ultimately cost him a shot at the win. Sampson is 0-1 with a 5.50 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 18 innings this season. His next start should be against at the Mariners on Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start