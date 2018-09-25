Sampson allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six across 5.1 innings Monday against the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.

Sampson allowed three solo home runs, which accounted for the majority of the damage against him. Long balls have been a big problem for him throughout his brief stint at the major-league level, as he has now allowed 3.3 HR/9 across 16.1 innings for the season. He's likely to take the ball for his final start of the season Saturday against the Mariners.