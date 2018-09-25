Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Surrenders four earned runs
Sampson allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six across 5.1 innings Monday against the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.
Sampson allowed three solo home runs, which accounted for the majority of the damage against him. Long balls have been a big problem for him throughout his brief stint at the major-league level, as he has now allowed 3.3 HR/9 across 16.1 innings for the season. He's likely to take the ball for his final start of the season Saturday against the Mariners.
More News
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Outing bumped to Monday•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Will make two more starts•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Serviceable in loss•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Takes loss, pitches well•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Entering rotation Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: May be opener, starter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...