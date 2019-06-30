Sampson (6-5) allowed three runs on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts across six innings while taking a loss against the Rays on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has recorded his fourth quality start in his last six appearances, but it wasn't enough, as top prospect Brendan McKay outpitched him in his major league debut. The two recent outings where he didn't post a quality start really hurt his numbers, but Sampson does own a 3.65 ERA in his last six outings. Overall, he is 6-5 with a 4.16 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 73 strikeouts in 88.2 innings this year. Sampson will pitch next at home against the Angels on Thursday.