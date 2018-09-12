Sampson (0-1) allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two, taking the loss against the Angels on Tuesday.

Sampson was a hard-luck loser as the Rangers were shut down by a parade of Angels relievers -- it wasn't until the eighth inning that the Rangers recorded their first hit. The right-hander threw mostly sinkers and mixed in a changeup and slider in what was his second career major-league start. The 26-year-old made his first start back in 2016, but suffered a flexor tendon injury in his right arm while warming up for his second and has spent a two-year odyssey trying to get back to MLB. He doesn't have overpowering stuff. but for a team that will have four openings in its rotation to fill next spring, Sampson has put himself into the mix with Tuesday's effort. His next start will come Monday at home against Tampa Bay.