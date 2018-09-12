Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Takes loss, pitches well
Sampson (0-1) allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two, taking the loss against the Angels on Tuesday.
Sampson was a hard-luck loser as the Rangers were shut down by a parade of Angels relievers -- it wasn't until the eighth inning that the Rangers recorded their first hit. The right-hander threw mostly sinkers and mixed in a changeup and slider in what was his second career major-league start. The 26-year-old made his first start back in 2016, but suffered a flexor tendon injury in his right arm while warming up for his second and has spent a two-year odyssey trying to get back to MLB. He doesn't have overpowering stuff. but for a team that will have four openings in its rotation to fill next spring, Sampson has put himself into the mix with Tuesday's effort. His next start will come Monday at home against Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Entering rotation Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: May be opener, starter•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Set for promotion•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Adrian Sampson: Claimed by Rangers•
-
Mariners' Adrian Sampson: Needs surgery, out for season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting the first two rounds in 2019
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...