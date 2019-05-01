Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Throws 5.2 scoreless
Sampson allowed no runs on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks across 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Pirates on Tuesday.
The Pirates had traffic against the right-hander, but Sampson held Pittsburgh to 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. This put Sampson in line to record his first win of the season, but the Rangers bullpen blew a three-run lead in the ninth. Sampson remains 0-1 with a 3.58 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 27.2 innings. He will get another crack at the Pirates on the road in his next scheduled start Tuesday.
