Sampson (0-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out four across 6.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Mariners.

Sampson entered the game allowing 3.3 HR/9 but kept the Mariners in the yard, not allowing a home run across his 6.2 innings. He generated only six swinging strikes, but was effective enough to record his first major-league quality start. Besides his trouble with the long ball, Sampson managed a respectable 4.30 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 23 innings.