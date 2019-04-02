Sampson (0-1) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three over six relief innings in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Astros.

Sampson took a tough loss but gave the Rangers their pitching performance of the young season. He was called up Monday to provide some length in the bullpen, and the move seemed prescient as starter Drew Smyly was gone after 73 pitches and three innings. Sampson was slated to pitch every fifth day at Triple-A Nashville, but the Rangers need him more than the Sounds do. Texas' starters have logged just first 17.1 innings over four starts.