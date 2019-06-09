Sampson (5-3) notched the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over nine innings while striking out seven in a 3-1 victory over the A's.

The 27-year-old picked a great time to deliver his first career complete game, as Joe Palumbo had given the Rangers only four innings in the matinee in his big-league debut and taxed the bullpen. After a shaky introduction to the rotation Sampson has now won five straight starts, posting a dazzling 1.99 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 30:3 K:BB through 31.2 innings over that stretch, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing Thursday in Boston.