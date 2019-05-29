Sampson (3-3) took home the win versus Seattle on Tuesday, pitching five innings and allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six.

Sampson served as the primary pitcher after Jesse Chavez opened the game for Texas, but he took on a starter's workload by throwing 97 pitches. It's a role that seems to work well for Sampson -- he is now 3-0 in his career when following an opener, including a victory over this same Seattle team last week. Sampson will look to extend his three-game winning streak when he faces the Royals on Sunday in his next scheduled appearance.