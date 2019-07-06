Sampson (6-6) took the loss Friday as the Rangers were routed 15-6 by the Twins, coughing up seven runs on 11 hits over 3.1 innings while striking out five.

The right-hander got taken deep by Jorge Polanco and Luis Arraez, but he was getting hit hard even when the ball wasn't going over the fence -- in total, seven of the 11 hits he allowed went for extra bases. Sampson will carry a 4.70 ERA and 78:20 K:BB through 92 innings into the All-Star break.