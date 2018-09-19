Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Will make two more starts
Sampson will remain in the Rangers' rotation and make two more starts before the end of the season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Sampson, who has allowed three runs in 10.2 innings as a starter, will next pitch Sunday against the Mariners. "He is showing the ability to pitch," manager Jeff Banister said. "His stuff plays up when he is able to locate and execute. As the game progresses, the stuff gets better. The mix is what he has success with. It's an intriguing look." The right-hander is auditioning for a spot in the 2019 rotation, which is projected to have at least four openings.
