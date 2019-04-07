Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Will start next Saturday
Sampson will enter the starting rotation and pitch next Saturday against the Athletics, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Sampson will take the spot of Edison Volquez, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a sprained elbow that could ultimately lead to his retirement. That could in turn lead the way for Sampson to enter the rotation on a more permanent basis. He fired 3.2 innings Saturday and has allowed two runs over 9.2 innings as a long reliever.
