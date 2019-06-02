Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Wins fourth straight start
Sampson (4-3) yielded one run on eight hits across seven innings Sunday, striking out 11 and taking the win over Kansas City.
The lone run off Sampson was a Jorge Soler solo shot in the sixth inning. Not only were his 11 strikeouts a career best, it's also the first time the 27-year-old recorded a double-digit strikeout total in one outing. He's won four straight starts after starting 0-3, lowering his ERA from 5.25 to 4.14 during that span. Sampson will aim for five straight against Oakland at home on Saturday.
More News
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Tosses five innings, earns win•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: To serve as primary pitcher•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Earns second straight win•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Following opener Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Collects first win•
-
Rangers' Adrian Sampson: Working behind opener Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...