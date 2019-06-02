Sampson (4-3) yielded one run on eight hits across seven innings Sunday, striking out 11 and taking the win over Kansas City.

The lone run off Sampson was a Jorge Soler solo shot in the sixth inning. Not only were his 11 strikeouts a career best, it's also the first time the 27-year-old recorded a double-digit strikeout total in one outing. He's won four straight starts after starting 0-3, lowering his ERA from 5.25 to 4.14 during that span. Sampson will aim for five straight against Oakland at home on Saturday.