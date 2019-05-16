Sampson will be deployed as a primary pitcher behind opener Jose Leclerc in Friday's series opener against the Cardinals, Robert Falkoff of MLB.com reports. "It'll be good [for Leclerc] to get those first three or four hitters out of the way, because I don't want to put an expectation of [Sampson] going 90 or 100 pitches," manager Chris Woodward said.

Considering that Sampson has topped out at 82 pitches across his five starts this season, the bulk-relief assignment shouldn't translate to a substantial reduction in innings for the right-hander. Sampson should work long enough to be the top candidate to factor into any decision, but aside from potentially claiming a win, he can't be relied upon to offer much aid to fantasy managers. He's posted a 5.25 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB across 36 innings this season.