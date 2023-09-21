Curry was promoted from Single-A Down East to High-A Hickory for his final two starts of the season. He finished the campaign with a 2.75 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 104 strikeouts in 88.1 innings across the two levels.

The 6-foot-5 righty was pretty dominant across 82 innings at Single-A, but he walked 10 in just 6.1 innings across the two starts for the Crawdads. Curry is a projectable 21-year-old with a plus fastball and plus slider. The development of his command and third-pitch changeup will be critical in the coming years.