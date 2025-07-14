The Rangers have selected Russell with the 52nd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Russell's fastball and injury history are the most notable aspects of his profile. He could end up with an elite heater thanks to its ideal movement characteristics and low release point. He also never threw more than 30.1 innings in a season at Tennessee due to needing June 2024 surgery to repair his UCL. Russell made it back this year for the Volunteers and threw 25.1 innings across 12 appearances. In addition to his 70-grade fastball, his mid-80s slider is at least an above-average pitch when he's on, while his seldom-used changeup lags behind. Russell pounded the zone as a reliever his freshman year (6.7 BB%), but his injury and rust upon return may have led to elevated walk rates as a sophomore (12.9 BB%) and junior (9.9 BB%). There is clear reliever risk with Russell, but he also has a very high ceiling as a reliever or starting pitcher.