Abreu was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Abreu spent several weeks on the injured list due to an ankle injury, but he tossed a scoreless relief inning against the Athletics on Saturday after being reinstated from the IL on Tuesday. However, the 26-year-old will lose his spot on the 40-man roster as part of a move after several position players were called up Monday.